Eight people killed in fight between Jacobabad rival groups

Eight people were killed in a fight between two rival groups in Jacobabad early Saturday morning.

The police said that six people were killed when men belonging to the Jalbani group opened fire at their house. All the people died on the spot and the bodies were moved to the THQ hospital.

The grieving members then attacked members of the Jalbani group and killed two people.

The police have registered cases and conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

Witnesses have said that two groups have been fighting for the last few years over the killing of a person. Fifteen people have lost their lives in the fight.