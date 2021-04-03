Educational institutions won’t be closed in Balochistan

The educational institutions will not be closed in Balochistan, the provincial education and health officials decided Saturday.

During a meeting with health officials, Balochistan Education Minister Yar Muhammad Rind said the educational institutions will remain open in the province with the coronavirus SOPs in place.

According to the health department’s spokesperson, the authorities will continue to monitor the situation in the schools and will ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Educational institutions in Islamabad and some districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been closed for the last month after the third wave hit Pakistan.