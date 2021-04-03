Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Educational institutions won’t be closed in Balochistan

Posted: Apr 3, 2021
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
The educational institutions will not be closed in Balochistan, the provincial education and health officials decided Saturday. During a meeting with health officials, Balochistan Education Minister Yar Muhammad Rind said the educational institutions will remain open in the province with the coronavirus SOPs in place. According to the health department’s spokesperson, the authorities will continue to monitor the situation in the schools and will ensure implementation of the SOPs. Educational institutions in Islamabad and some districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been closed for the last month after the third wave hit Pakistan.
The educational institutions will not be closed in Balochistan, the provincial education and health officials decided Saturday.

During a meeting with health officials, Balochistan Education Minister Yar Muhammad Rind said the educational institutions will remain open in the province with the coronavirus SOPs in place.

According to the health department’s spokesperson, the authorities will continue to monitor the situation in the schools and will ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Educational institutions in Islamabad and some districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been closed for the last month after the third wave hit Pakistan.

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

