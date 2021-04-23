Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis

India recorded over 300,000 new cases and 2,263 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Its capital New Delhi continues to be among the worst hit cities, with hundreds of thousands of new infections and many new hospitalisations in the last few days.

Faisal Edhi, the son of late Abdul Sattar Edhi, has written a letter to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered his organization’s services in the fight against the pandemic.

Faisal Edhi, head of Pakistan’s biggest charity & private ambulance service Edhi Foundation offers help to Indian PM @narendramodi with a fleet of ambulances to cope with #COVID19 emergency in India. He asks to open border so the ambulances could reach India @Rezhasan @suhasinih pic.twitter.com/tEUS61GDtZ — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) April 23, 2021

“We, at the Edhi Foundation, have been closely following the current impact that the Covid-19 crisis has had on the people of India,” Faisal said in his letter.

“We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely.”

Faisal offered India a fleet of 50 ambulances along with the foundation’s services in circumventing the current health conditions. He offered to personally lead and manage the humanitarian team.

“In order to implement our proposed service, we only request your permission to enter India as well as any necessary guidance from the local administration and police department,” the letter read.

Faisal said the Edhi Foundation is ready to deploy their teams in any area.