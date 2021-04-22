Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

ECP rejects petition to annul PK-63 Nowshera by-election

PML-N's Ikhtiar Wali defeated PTI's Omar Kakakhel in the polls

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
ECP rejects petition to annul PK-63 Nowshera by-election

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected a petition seeking annulment of the PK-63 Nowshera by-election.

PML-N candidate Ikhtiar Wali emerged victorious in the polls, while PTI’s Omar Kakakhel stood runner-up.

Wali bagged 21,208 votes while Kakakhel secured 17,097 votes in the February 19 by-polls.

Kakakhel later moved the ECP to annul the by-election. But the commission decided on Thursday to uphold the results.

The PK-63 seat fell vacant after the death of MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ECP Election khyber pakhtunkhwa PML-N PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ECP, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PML-N, PTI, election, PK-63 Nowshera, by-election
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Banking wizard Shaukat Tarin made third finance minister in weeks
Banking wizard Shaukat Tarin made third finance minister in weeks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.