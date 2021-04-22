ECP rejects petition to annul PK-63 Nowshera by-election

The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected a petition seeking annulment of the PK-63 Nowshera by-election.

PML-N candidate Ikhtiar Wali emerged victorious in the polls, while PTI’s Omar Kakakhel stood runner-up.

Wali bagged 21,208 votes while Kakakhel secured 17,097 votes in the February 19 by-polls.

Kakakhel later moved the ECP to annul the by-election. But the commission decided on Thursday to uphold the results.

The PK-63 seat fell vacant after the death of MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel.