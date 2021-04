A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, the Swat Valley, and adjacent areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake had its epicenter in the Hindu Kush mountain range. So far, no loss of life or property has been reported. The earthquake was 169km deep.

After tremors were reported, people came out of their houses and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. Chaos ensued in the areas as well.