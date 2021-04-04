Sunday, April 4, 2021  | 20 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Don’t be careless, wear masks at all times: Imran Khan

PM taking calls from public

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Don’t be careless, wear masks at all times: Imran Khan

Photo: File

“The third wave of coronavirus is way more dangerous than the first two waves and carelessness will lead to dire repercussions,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Before taking calls from the public on Sunday, he urged the nation to be vigilant as the country battles the third wave of the deadly virus.

“God has saved us from a very difficult time,” the premier said. “If the wave in Pakistan was the same as that in Brazil, America, or Iran, we would not have survived.”

Like these countries, if Pakistan had to impose longer lockdowns, the economy would have suffered tremendously. “No one knows how long the third wave will last and it’s important to be careful,” he pointed out.

The prime minister said that the easiest thing to do was to wear a mask. “This is the easiest SOP to follow. Wherever you go, mosques, public transport, classrooms, wear a mask.”

The government is trying to save the poor segments by not imposing lockdowns. “According to reports, in the last one year, over 150 million people across the world slipped below the poverty line,” he revealed.

The PM added that if the virus spreads, lockdowns will become imminent and this will affect poor people the most.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.