Don’t be careless, wear masks at all times: Imran Khan

“The third wave of coronavirus is way more dangerous than the first two waves and carelessness will lead to dire repercussions,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Before taking calls from the public on Sunday, he urged the nation to be vigilant as the country battles the third wave of the deadly virus.

“God has saved us from a very difficult time,” the premier said. “If the wave in Pakistan was the same as that in Brazil, America, or Iran, we would not have survived.”

Like these countries, if Pakistan had to impose longer lockdowns, the economy would have suffered tremendously. “No one knows how long the third wave will last and it’s important to be careful,” he pointed out.

The prime minister said that the easiest thing to do was to wear a mask. “This is the easiest SOP to follow. Wherever you go, mosques, public transport, classrooms, wear a mask.”

The government is trying to save the poor segments by not imposing lockdowns. “According to reports, in the last one year, over 150 million people across the world slipped below the poverty line,” he revealed.

The PM added that if the virus spreads, lockdowns will become imminent and this will affect poor people the most.