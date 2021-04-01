Does Maryam Nawaz want to go to the UK?

PM's aide says a businessman tried to sway the govt

“They involved a businessman who said she is extremely ill and if she was allowed to go abroad, then it would be a good decision,” Gill told SAMAA TV.

In a tweet later, the PM's aide mocked Maryam and her father Nawaz Sharif, saying they would have to return the “looted” money to the nation, if she wanted to go see her father in the UK.

Maryam, however, has denied having any plan to leave the country. In a tweet on Wednesday, the PML-N vice president said she has no intention to go anywhere before sending the government home.

Some PML-N leaders, on the other hand, are defending their leader’s “right” to leave the country for medical treatment.

PML-N Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar told SAMAA TV’s Kiran Naz that it was Maryam’s “constitutional” and “legal” right to go abroad and seek medical treatment.

“If she is to go [abroad] genuinely for treatment then it’s her constitutional and legal right,” Tarar said, adding that his party would approach the court if the government stopped Maryam.

PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah said Maryam can go out of the country to meet her relatives or for any other reason.

There should be no restriction on her movement, he added.