FIR registered after devotees storm Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine

16 people were injured in clash outside shrine on Thursday
A case has been registered against 400 unidentified men for breaking one of the gates of the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan Thursday evening.
At least 16 people were reportedly injured after devotees, from across the country, stormed the shrine. The police baton-charged them, and they responded by pelting stones at them.
The devotees said that they have come to attend the 769th urs of the Sufi saint. The urs was supposed to start on April 1 evening but was cancelled after the Sindh government decided to close all shrines because of rising coronavirus metrics. Hundreds of devotees had, however, already arrived in Sindh.
An FIR has been registered against them under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The Jamshoro SSP has also ordered an inquiry into the clash.
The Sindh government has decided to close shrines across the province in light of the third wave of the novel coronavirus.
The decision was taken by the province’s endowments minister, Sohail Anwar Sial, on Saturday, March 27. The orders will be implemented from March 28 till April 8.
According to Sial, the urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, which was supposed to take place at Sehwan Sharif starting Shaban 18 (April 1), has been cancelled as well.
On March 24, the shrine was open for believers with strict SOPs. The urs was cancelled last year as well when the virus first broke out.