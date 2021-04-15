Destroying property, killing innocent people not Islam: Allama Iftikhar Naqvi

Says govt should take strict action against protestors

Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi has denounced the violence that ensued after a religious group held processions for the honour of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which turned violent. The protestors destroyed property, innocent peole were killed, roads were blocked leading to suffering. This attitude is neither Islamic nor human, he said in a video released Thursday.

The government should take strict action against those spreading chaos in the name of religion, closing down roads, damaging properties and attacking the public, he said.

Allama Naqvi was of the opinion that the government should have Parliament pass a decision against those who disrespected the Holy Prophet (PBUH), especially the French president.

The prime minister should take up the issue from the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as he has done in the past, he recommended. A restriction should be imposed on the international level against such blasphemy.

Background to the violence



Protests erupted April 12 after TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested in Lahore. Main roads in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities were blocked following this, and people were stuck in traffic for hours.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan has decided to ban TLP. The summary has been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The summary said that two policemen were killed, 580 people injured during the three-day protest. The protesters set ablaze 30 police vans.

At least 115 FIRs have been registered and 2,063 workers arrested. In Punjab, 1669 workers were arrested, 228 in Sindh, 193 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 43 in Islamabad.