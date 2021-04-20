Democratic nations don’t negotiate with banned groups: Shahid Abbasi

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said on Tuesday that governments should not hold talks with outlawed groups.

He was speaking about the government holding negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan did not mention the clashes even once, Abbasi said while speaking to the media on Tuesday. “The person responsible for it is not willing to accept it,” he remarked.

He questioned why the government decided to hold talks with a group it has banned. You never see such behaviours in any democracy.

We need to discuss who promise to expel the French ambassador to Pakistan. “This should be discussed in Parliament.” He remarked that such promises should have been made in the Parliament where national issues are discussed.

This is what happens when the National Assembly has been paralyzed. The prime minister remains absent, while his ministers and advisers lie in the assemblies.

