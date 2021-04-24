Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
CTD issues threat alert in Balochistan

Security to remain tight

Posted: Apr 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
CTD issues threat alert in Balochistan

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Counter-Terrorism Department has issued a threat alert in Balochistan. According to a notification issued by the department, in the last few days, two Afghan nationals entered the province. One of them was involved in the suicide bomb attack on Quetta's Serene Hotel. The other man is still in the province. "The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan send a group of six to the province which includes extortionists and kidnappers. The department warned that there are threats to prominent personalities and their families. For this reason, the security in the province will remain on high alert. Five people were killed and a dozen others were injured in a blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel Wednesday night. The explosion took place in the parking lot of the hotel. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the blast. According to the Bomb Disposal Squad, ball bearings and a highly sensitive flammable chemical, C4, were used in the blast. "Around 80 kilogramme to 90 kilogramme explosives were used and were brought inside the hotel in a car," the squad's spokesperson said.
