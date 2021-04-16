COVID-19: Pakistan clerics instructed to pray for forgiveness after Jummah prayers

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan has instructed all prayer leaders to pray for forgiveness after Jummah prayers as the country continues to battle the third wave of the coronavirus.

"Tauba o astaghfar ke zariye corona se nijaat [seeking Allah’s forgiveness to rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic]" is being observed by the country today (Friday).

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said, in a notification dated April 12, that the day will be observed on the first Friday of Ramazan 2021.

The prayer leaders have been instructed to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

Last year in April, a prayer of forgiveness was offered by senior Pakistani government officials at President House. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri led the Namaz-e-Taubah after the Friday prayers at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

President Arif Alvi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani were among those who offered the prayer. The decision to offer the special prayers was made during a meeting between the president and the Council of Islamic Ideology a day earlier.