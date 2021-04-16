Friday, April 16, 2021  | 3 Ramadhan, 1442
COVID-19: Pakistan clerics instructed to pray for forgiveness after Jummah prayers

Country battling third wave of coronvirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Pakistan has instructed all prayer leaders to pray for forgiveness after Jummah prayers as the country continues to battle the third wave of the coronavirus.

"Tauba o astaghfar ke zariye corona se nijaat [seeking Allah’s forgiveness to rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic]" is being observed by the country today (Friday).

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said, in a notification dated April 12, that the day will be observed on the first Friday of Ramazan 2021.

The prayer leaders have been instructed to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

Last year in April, a prayer of forgiveness was offered by senior Pakistani government officials at President House. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri led the Namaz-e-Taubah after the Friday prayers at the Aiwan-i-Sadr. 

President Arif Alvi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani were among those who offered the prayer. The decision to offer the special prayers was made during a meeting between the president and the Council of Islamic Ideology a day earlier.

