Covid-19: Lahore announces strict punishment for SOP violations

Businesses violating coronavirus SOPs in Lahore will be sealed till April 11, Lahore Commissioner (retd) Captain Muhammad Usman said.

He announced that the government will punish people, especially shopkeepers, hotels, and restaurants if they don’t follow the government’s precautionary measures.

The shops and businesses sealed over violations will not even be allowed to open after the lockdown ends, Commissioner Usman said, directly all deputy commissioners to hand stricter punishments to violators. “By not being careful, these people are putting the lives of others at risk.”

On Sunday, 525 cases were registered against people for not wearing masks in Lahore, while 548 cases were registered for violation of SOPs.

Twenty-six shops, restaurants, and weddings hall have been seized. An FIR has been registered against hall owners too.

Punjab has reported 1,362 new cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. It is being said that ICUs have reached a capacity of 85%.

Last week, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that the third wave of coronavirus was spreading rapidly in Lahore as compared to other districts of Punjab.

“Following SOPs is the best cure of the virus,” she said, adding that the infection and death rate in Lahore is alarming.

In the last 24 hours, 4,323 new cases were reported countrywide while 43 people succumbed to the virus. The total number of deaths in Pakistan has climbed to 14,821.

Answering calls from the public on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the importance of wearing masks. “This is the easiest SOP to follow. Wherever you go, mosques, public transport, classrooms, wear a mask.”

He said that for a year, he avoided going to weddings or restaurants and took all precautions. “But I was careless during the Senate elections and then got diagnosed with coronavirus.”