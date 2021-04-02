Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Court seeks report on Pakistan social media rules

Orders govt team to submit it on May 10

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Court seeks report on Pakistan social media rules

Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the government committee on social media rules to submit its report on May 10.

A bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on Friday.

During the hearing, the attorney general argued that the premier formed the committee to review objections to the rules. He said his office would be available for discussion with the stakeholders.

“It will start its work next week and will complete it within a month,” the attorney general said.

The petitioner said the federal government was delaying the matter. There was no representation of opposition parties in the committee, he added.

He said the stakeholders were not properly consulted.

The judge remarked that they could be summoned and appreciated the steps taken by the attorney general on the matter.

He ordered the government committee to make amendments based on the objections and present a new report on May 10.

The social media laws named “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards), Rules 2020 states that no user or social media company, service provider, information system or a website owner can upload or share content which does not belong to them nor it is blasphemous, defamatory and obscene.

It also restricts sharing of content that violates the country’s religious, cultural ethnical sensitivities or threatens its integrity, security or defence that causes incitement to any offence under the Act.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad islamabad high court Pakistan social media social media rules
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.