Court seeks report on Pakistan social media rules

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the government committee on social media rules to submit its report on May 10.

A bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on Friday.

During the hearing, the attorney general argued that the premier formed the committee to review objections to the rules. He said his office would be available for discussion with the stakeholders.

“It will start its work next week and will complete it within a month,” the attorney general said.

The petitioner said the federal government was delaying the matter. There was no representation of opposition parties in the committee, he added.

He said the stakeholders were not properly consulted.

The judge remarked that they could be summoned and appreciated the steps taken by the attorney general on the matter.

He ordered the government committee to make amendments based on the objections and present a new report on May 10.

The social media laws named “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards), Rules 2020 states that no user or social media company, service provider, information system or a website owner can upload or share content which does not belong to them nor it is blasphemous, defamatory and obscene.

It also restricts sharing of content that violates the country’s religious, cultural ethnical sensitivities or threatens its integrity, security or defence that causes incitement to any offence under the Act.