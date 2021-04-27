Coronavirus vaccine price: Contempt notices issued to DRAP, health secretary

The Sindh High Court has issued contempt notices to the health secretary, cabinet division secretary, and DRAP chairman for failing to fix the price of the coronavirus vaccine despite court orders.

They have been asked to explain why is it taking them so long to fix the price of the vaccine.

The bench asked the attorney general and DRAP lawyer to submit their replies in the case. The court, however, expressed its displeasure with their replies and issued contempt notices.

Justice Nadeem Akhtar remarked that the authorities don’t realise the importance of court orders.

The hearing has been adjourned till May 20.

On March 31, the court gave the federal government one week to fix the price of all the coronavirus vaccines being imported into the country.

People across the world are being administered vaccines and you don’t even have one million doses, Justice Amjad Ali Sahito said while speaking to the additional attorney general. “You are not doing anything. Please fix the price as people are waiting to be vaccinated.”

