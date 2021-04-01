Coronavirus SOPs violation: Two restaurants sealed near Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium

Two restaurants near Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium have been sealed for violating the coronavirus SOPs.

FIRs have been registered against their owners as well.

Two farmhouses have been sealed on the instructions of the Lahore commission. The commissioner said that they will use all their resources for the protection and safety of human lives.

Lahore authorities are taking strict action against people not following the coronavirus SOPs as the city combats the third wave of the deadly virus.

In two days, the Lahore police have filed 19,499 challans. Eleven cases have been registered against public transporters.

On Tuesday, 11 people were arrested on Jallo Mor and Walton Road for not wearing masks. Some men were even forced to stand in the sun for over half an hour.

At least 188 cases have been registered against Lahore residents in two days for not wearing masks. Most cases were registered by the City Division police, following by Iqbal Town police and Saddar Division police.