Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Coronavirus: Sindh, Balochistan educational institutions closed till Eid

Pakistan battling third wave of Covid-19

SAMAA | and - Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Coronavirus: Sindh, Balochistan educational institutions closed till Eid

The Sindh government has suspended physical classes at all private and public universities across the province. According to a notification issued by the Sindh Universities and Boards Department, the decision was taken over the rising coronavirus metrics during the third wave. The Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource and Development Centre and the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority will be closed under the new directives. The instruction will be enforced from Tuesday, April 27, and will stay closed till after Eid i.e. May 17. Teaching faculties have been instructed to move classes online to make up for the loss of education. The notification added that the heads of the departments at the varsities will be responsible for calling the essential staff at 20% strength and ensure Covid-19 SOPs are implemented. Quetta closes schools All private educational institutions across Balochistan have been closed as a precautionary measure against the third wave of the coronavirus. According to a notification issued by the Balochistan Private Education Institution Registration and Regulatory Authority, all secondary and higher secondary classes have been suspended with immediate effect as well. The orders will remain in force till Eid. Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar said that educational institutions in areas with more than 5% infection rate will be closed. After this, schools and colleges in 25 districts across Punjab were closed. Pakistan recently announced new Covid-19 restrictions to curb the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, more than 4,000 new cases were reported while 147 people succumbed to the deadly virus. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
