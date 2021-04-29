Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May

The National Command and Operation Center has decided to reduce the number of flights coming to Pakistan from May 5 to May 20 due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The decision was made at an NCOC meeting presided over by Federal Minister Asad Omar Thursday.

The NCOC will review the decision again on May 18. Previously, it proposed reducing international flights by 80%.

The civil aviation secretary has also summoned a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss the matter. It’ll be attended by CAA officials and representatives of domestic and international airlines.

Pakistan is currently battling a raging third wave of coronavirus infections. The virus has killed 17,680 people and infected a total of 815,711 individuals in Pakistan.

The country has reported 708,193 recoveries. Currently, it has 89,838 active cases.