Thursday, April 29, 2021  | 16 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May

Decision made at an NCOC meeting

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May

Photo: AFP

The National Command and Operation Center has decided to reduce the number of flights coming to Pakistan from May 5 to May 20 due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The decision was made at an NCOC meeting presided over by Federal Minister Asad Omar Thursday.

The NCOC will review the decision again on May 18. Previously, it proposed reducing international flights by 80%.

The civil aviation secretary has also summoned a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss the matter. It’ll be attended by CAA officials and representatives of domestic and international airlines.

Pakistan is currently battling a raging third wave of coronavirus infections. The virus has killed 17,680 people and infected a total of 815,711 individuals in Pakistan.

The country has reported 708,193 recoveries. Currently, it has 89,838 active cases.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News government updates Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, coronavirus, Covid News, government updates, flights, travel restrictions
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
NA-249 Karachi by-election: PML-N's Miftah Ismail leading the polls
NA-249 Karachi by-election: PML-N’s Miftah Ismail leading the polls
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.