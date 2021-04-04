Sunday, April 4, 2021  | 20 Shaaban, 1442
Coronavirus: Pakistan to ban inter-provincial transport on Saturdays and Sundays

The restriction will take effect from April 10

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to ban inter-provincial transport on Saturdays and Sundays from April 10.

The restriction will remain in place for two weeks, an NCOC meeting decided Sunday.

However, it will not be applicable on vehicles transporting goods, medicines or used for emergency services.

The meeting decided that the train services would continue to operate as per the routine.

But the number of passengers in trains would be limited to 70%.

