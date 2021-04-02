Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Coronavirus: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decides to suspend public transport

Pakistan has reported over 5,000 new cases

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to suspend inter-district transport in the province on Saturdays and Sundays after a rise in coronavirus metrics. According to a notification issued by the government, the new instructions will be valid on all public transport. Private transport and freight vehicles will, however, be allowed to operate. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, on the other hand, has suggested the National Command and Operation Centre to ban inter-province travel across the country. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 5,234 coronavirus cases while 83 people lost their lives. According to experts, the third wave of the virus is lethal than the first two waves. In a tweet, NCOC head Asad Umar said that the entire region is witnessing a COVID-19 spike. "It is vital that we all contribute to containing the spread by taking sensible precautions." Wear a mask, avoid crowded places, wash hands or sanitize often, reduce travel to only essential work, the minister urged.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to suspend inter-district transport in the province on Saturdays and Sundays after a rise in coronavirus metrics.

According to a notification issued by the government, the new instructions will be valid on all public transport. Private transport and freight vehicles will, however, be allowed to operate.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, on the other hand, has suggested the National Command and Operation Centre to ban inter-province travel across the country.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 5,234 coronavirus cases while 83 people lost their lives. According to experts, the third wave of the virus is lethal than the first two waves.

In a tweet, NCOC head Asad Umar said that the entire region is witnessing a COVID-19 spike. “It is vital that we all contribute to containing the spread by taking sensible precautions.”

Wear a mask, avoid crowded places, wash hands or sanitize often, reduce travel to only essential work, the minister urged.

 
coronavirus, coronavirus third wave, coronavirus cases, coronavirus in pakistan, khyber pakhtunkhwa transport, KP inter-province travel, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah
 

