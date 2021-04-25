Coronavirus: Islamabad schools, colleges closed till Eidul Fitr

Authorities have closed all public and private educational institutes in Islamabad till Eidul Fitr, the Federal Directorate of Education announced Sunday.

The decision was taken at a National Command and Operation Centre meeting earlier this week.

“All educational institutions working under the ambit of FDE shall be closed for all students inclusive of SSC and HSSC with immediate effect i.e; 24th April 2021 till Eid ul Fitr,” the FDE said in a statement.

“All premises shall be disinfected thoroughly and only the necessary staff is to be called when necessary and with no more than 50% of the total staff in a day.”

The FDE directed area education officers to disseminate the advice to the heads of all institutions and ensure its implementation in true letter and spirit.

However, the heads of education institutions shall ensure that home-based learning continues as per previous arrangements, it said.

Islamabad reported eight deaths and 368 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, according to official figures.

On Friday, Islamabad’s PIMS hospital said it had run out of beds for people due to increasing number of coronavirus patients.

In a letter to the health minister, the hospital’s director said they had indefinitely postponed planned surgeries. The hospital decided to shift coronavirus patients to other wards to ensure availability of oxygen to them, according to the letter.

The facility has reached its “maximum capacity to admit and treat the COVID-19 patients and scores of COVID patients are waiting in Emergency Room occupying oxygen points,” it read.

The hospital management asked the federal authorities to ramp up facilities at other hospitals in Islamabad.