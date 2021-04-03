Coronavirus: Islamabad police arrest 18 people for not wearing masks

Eighteen people in Islamabad were arrested Friday night for violating coronavirus SOPs in the capital city.

According to the police, these people were not wearing masks. The authorities have sealed 15 shops and six restaurants for not practicing social distancing.

Islamabad Assistant Commissioner Sania Pasha said that the government has a no-tolerance policy against anyone not wearing masks. “We have registered FIRs against people violating these precautionary measures.”

The district administration has been cracking down at bus stands and other public places as well.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 4,723 coronavirus cases while 83 people succumbed to the deadly virus. According to experts, the third wave is spreading rapidly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad.

On Friday, UK decided to place a travel ban on Pakistan. Only British, Irish nationals, and those with British residency can travel to the country.