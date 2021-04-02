Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Coronavirus has so far killed 40 children in Pakistan: NCOC

A majority of deceased patients aged 61 and above

Posted: Apr 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
At least 40 children aged between 1 and 10 have died of coronavirus since it first surfaced in Pakistan, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. According to the NCOC data, 136 people aged between 11 and 20 have so far lost their lives to the virus. The virus has killed a total of 14,613 people in Pakistan. Of them, 4,131 people aged between 61 and 70. At least 3,666 people, who died of the virus, aged between 41 and 50. Another 769 aged between 21 and 30. At least 359 deceased patients aged between 31 to 40, according to the data.
At least 40 children aged between 1 and 10 have died of coronavirus since it first surfaced in Pakistan, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

According to the NCOC data, 136 people aged between 11 and 20 have so far lost their lives to the virus.

The virus has killed a total of 14,613 people in Pakistan. Of them, 4,131 people aged between 61 and 70.

At least 3,666 people, who died of the virus, aged between 41 and 50. Another 769 aged between 21 and 30.

At least 359 deceased patients aged between 31 to 40, according to the data.

 
