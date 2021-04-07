Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Coronavirus: 16 Sialkot shops sealed for violating SOPs

Smart lockdown imposed in 15 areas

Posted: Apr 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Coronavirus: 16 Sialkot shops sealed for violating SOPs

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
The district administration of Sialkot sealed 16 shops on Tuesday for violating coronavirus SOPs.

According to the district commissioner, shops and markets were allowed to reopen earlier this week after owners ensured that precautionary measures will be taken.

“On Tuesday, people were allowed inside without face masks and no social distancing was being practiced,” the DC said, pointing out that traders and shopkeepers have been given warnings. “If SOPs are not followed the markets will be closed again.”

The commissioner added that the government has a zero-tolerance policy against people not wearing masks. Violations will lead to fines and imprisonment.

Last week, fifteen more areas were placed under a smart lockdown in Sialkot after coronavirus infections were reported in the area. The neighbourhoods sealed include Muzaffarpur, Shahabpur, Model Town, Kotli, Ahmedpura, and Fatehgarh.

The Punjab government imposed new restrictions across the province in the last week of March after cases surged. Public transport and schools have been closed.

In the last 24 hours, 4,004 new cases were reported nationwide while over 100 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

 
