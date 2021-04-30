Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Committee formed to review TLP ban

Ban was imposed on April 15

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Committee formed to review TLP ban

Photo: Online

A three-member committee has been formed by the Ministry of Interior to review the ban reversal application filed by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Banned party’s workers and supporters filed the application on Thursday.

On April 15, the federal government banned the TLP under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The ban was a reaction to violent protests that erupted after the arrest of TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore.

The party was proscribed under section 11B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. It empowers the government to ban an organisation involved in terrorism.

On Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed chaired an advisory meeting on the application and decided to form a committee to review it from all legal aspects.

The committee will comprise members of the law and interior ministries. A notification will be issued soon.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Interior Ministry TLP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail wins NA-249 Karachi by-election
PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail wins NA-249 Karachi by-election
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.