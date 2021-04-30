Committee formed to review TLP ban

A three-member committee has been formed by the Ministry of Interior to review the ban reversal application filed by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Banned party’s workers and supporters filed the application on Thursday.

On April 15, the federal government banned the TLP under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The ban was a reaction to violent protests that erupted after the arrest of TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore.

The party was proscribed under section 11B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. It empowers the government to ban an organisation involved in terrorism.

On Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed chaired an advisory meeting on the application and decided to form a committee to review it from all legal aspects.

The committee will comprise members of the law and interior ministries. A notification will be issued soon.