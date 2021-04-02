Two children killed in Faisalabad building fire

Fire trucks are trying to douse the blaze

Two children were killed and two injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Faisalabad's Ghulamabad Friday afternoon.

According to Rescue 1122, the blaze started at the roof of the building and then spread to the other floors. Four children, between the ages of two and five years, injured in the blaze were immediately moved to the Allied Hospital.

One of them succumbed to his wounds, while the other injured children have been declared to be in critical condition, the doctors said.

"Initial reports suggest the fire started because of a short circuit," a rescue official said, adding that people in the building jumped off the roof to save their lives.

Fire trucks have reached the site and are trying to douse the blaze. A rescue operation is under way as well.

The deceased have been identified as Fiza and Zainab.