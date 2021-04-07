Two children killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast

Area has been cordoned off

Two children were killed and seven people injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar, the police said Wednesday morning.

A loud blast was reported near Mosamiyat and it spread fear among area residents. Many of them came out of their houses following it, according to witnesses.

The police said that the explosion occurred at an LPG cylinder shop. There were residential apartments above the shop. A car parked outside the shop has been destroyed too.

Police, Rangers, and other security forces have reached the site and cordoned it off.

The bomb disposal squad has been summoned too.

The story will be updated as more details come in.