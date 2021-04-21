Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court

The decision to take physical O and A level exams this year was taken after approval from the National Command and Operation Centre, the additional attorney general told the Sindh High Court.

In a hearing on Wednesday, the court was informed that exams will be taken as per the government policy. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that exams across the country will not be cancelled this year and no one will be passed without assessments.

Following this, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar instructed the federal government to present their arguments over the decision. The petitioner, too, has been told to submit their reply.

The parties have been directed to present their arguments on April 22.

Students approach court for cancellation of exams

On April 10, Karachi students approached the Sindh High Court to cancel O/A level exams and instead evaluate students through School Assessed Grades.

Earlier this month, the government announced that O level exams will begin on May 10, while As and A level assessments will begin on April 26.

Opposing this, the petition said that conducting exams poses a threat to thousands of students by exposing them to the risk of contracting coronavirus which is unlawful under the following sections of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Section 4 : Right of individuals to be dealt with in accordance with the law, etc

Section 8 : Laws inconsistent with or in derogation of Fundamental Rights to be void

Section 9 : Security of person

Section 25: Equality of citizens and Right to education

The petition stated that Cambridge should take up the option of evaluating students through the method of School Assessed Grades. This means that students should be graded on the basis of the online classes and assignments.

