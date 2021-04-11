Sunday, April 11, 2021  | 27 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Broadsheet commission has ordered reopening of Swiss account cases: minister

Posted: Apr 11, 2021
Posted: Apr 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Sunday that the Broadsheet inquiry commission had ordered reopening of Swiss account cases against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Rasheed said this at a press conference in Karachi. The cases against the former PPP government would be reopened, he added.

It is the manifesto of the PTI to hold everyone accountable, the minister said.

The federal cabinet earlier this month decided to take action on the report of the Broadsheet inquiry commission.

NAB proceedings were not transparent from 2011 to 2017, according to the report. The anti-corruption watchdog kept saying that it didn’t have the record pertaining to Swiss bank account cases against Zardari.

The cabinet decided to pin responsibility on former NAB chairman Qamar Zaman and other high-raking officials.

Rasheed accepted that the ruling party lost the NA-75 Daska by-election, saying it was a "victory of democracy".

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is "politically alive" and there is no truth to rumours.

To a question about Shahzad Akbar, the minister said Akbar is PM's aide on accountability and he is overseeing the 2020 sugar crisis and money laundering cases.

"Let him do what he is doing," he said. "A concentrated campaign is being run against him."

The minister said estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen was going nowhere.
