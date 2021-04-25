Bored of Rooh Afza? Try recipes for Sindhi drink Thadal

Let me start with a confession: I have never liked Rooh Afza. It’s sickly sweet and it feels like you are drinking sugar mixed with water and some random syrup.

Growing up, my family consumed either the Dars sharbat, owned by Thatta-based Dars family, or thadal in Ramazan. Though, of course, for an urban Karachiite, these may not be familiar. So, I have taken it upon myself to introduce to you some refreshing and tasty recipes made from Thadal.



So, what is Thadal? It’s a cooling and energising drink people in Sindh drink, especially those working in the scorching heat in the farms. It is prepared using almonds, cardamom, rock sugar, melon seeds, and other cooling ingredients.

You can get Thadal in Karachi at some supermarkets like Naheed and Paradise Store in Clifton. (Or bug your nearest Sindhi friend.) You can consume it with water like any other sharbat, or you could try these very simple recipes.

Thadal with peach malt and roasted cinnamon



For a 250ml glass, use half a tablespoon of Thadal and mix with cold water and Muree Brewery’s Peach Malt (don’t worry, it’s non-alcoholic), two parts each. Next, take a pinch of cinnamon powder and roast in a pan for 30 seconds on medium flame. Mix the powder in the drink. It’s ready. You can use peach juice if you want non-carbonated, but try to use fresh juice because boxed ones are sweet, and the flavour won’t be same.



With lemon and basil

For a 250ml glass, use a full tablespoon of Thadal and mix it with cold water. Next, take half a lemon, and squeeze half of that in the drink. Put one or two basil leaves and drink. You can use mint too if basil is not available.



With fruit cocktail



Since thadal is mildly sweet, you can use it with fresh fruits or fresh fruit drinks. Drink it as a fruit cocktail by putting pineapple, strawberry and crushed coconut. For a 250ml glass, use a full tablespoon of Thadal and mix it with cold water, and put the fruits. You can use tinned fruit cocktails as well.



Sidenote: The correct way to drink thadal on its own is when it is mildly sweet. If it is too sweet, you’ve probably put in extra, because it is a cooling drink, not necessarily a sweet drink. Start with using less, and increase after tasting the drink a couple of times. The final drink, on its own, should be mildly sweet and more fragrant.