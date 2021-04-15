Blocking roads, damaging property is un-Islamic: Zahid Mehmood Qasmi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In his video message, the cleric said that different forms of protest were emerging in Pakistan nowadays. He believed that these protests were "immoral, unconstitutional and un-Islamic".

"Alhamdulillah, Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) law is present in Pakistan, Khatm-e-Naboowat (PBUH) law is present," Qasmi said. "Whenever and wherever blasphemy takes place, we should first of all draw support from the law and help bring the blasphemer before the law."

The cleric said all religious and political parties protested against the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France. He said the government raised the issue in the UN and the OIC, besides recording protest with France itself.

"We should lay our justified demands before the government and the state," he said. "Then it is the job of the state how to handle it on the world level."

Protests erupted April 12 after Main roads in Karachi , Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities were blocked following this, and people were stuck in traffic for hours.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan has decided to ban TLP. The summary has been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The summary said that two policemen were killed , 580 people injured during the three-day protest. The protesters set ablaze 30 police vans.

At least 115 FIRs have been registered and 2,063 workers arrested. In Punjab, 1669 workers were arrested, 228 in Sindh, 193 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 43 in Islamabad.