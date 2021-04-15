Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
Blocking roads, damaging property is un-Islamic: Zahid Mehmood Qasmi

Notes there are Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) and Khatm-e-Naboowat (PBUH) laws present

Posted: Apr 15, 2021

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

It is immoral and un-Islamic to block roads, damage property, set fire to cars and attack people on the pretext of Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH), Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said Thursday.

In his video message, the cleric said that different forms of protest were emerging in Pakistan nowadays. He believed that these protests were "immoral, unconstitutional and un-Islamic".

"Alhamdulillah, Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) law is present in Pakistan, Khatm-e-Naboowat (PBUH) law is present," Qasmi said. "Whenever and wherever blasphemy takes place, we should first of all draw support from the law and help bring the blasphemer before the law."

The cleric said all religious and political parties protested against the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France. He said the government raised the issue in the UN and the OIC, besides recording protest with France itself.

"We should lay our justified demands before the government and the state," he said. "Then it is the job of the state how to handle it on the world level."

Background to the violence

Protests erupted April 12 after TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested in LahoreMain roads in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities were blocked following this, and people were stuck in traffic for hours.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan has decided to ban TLP. The summary has been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The summary said that two policemen were killed, 580 people injured during the three-day protest. The protesters set ablaze 30 police vans.

At least 115 FIRs have been registered and 2,063 workers arrested. In Punjab, 1669 workers were arrested, 228 in Sindh, 193 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 43 in Islamabad.
