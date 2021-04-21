Four killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel

It occurred in the parking lot

"The blast took place in the parking of Serena Hotel," Liaquat Shahwani, the Balochistan government spokesperson, told SAMAA TV.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the casualties in the blast.

“We have taken this seriously,” he said. “It came at a time when the Chinese ambassador was staying at the hotel but it has been foiled.”

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to hospitals.

Mobile phone footage from the scene showed several vehicles in flames and ambulances rushing to the spot.

A heavy contingent of security forces reached the site and secured a perimeter around the site.

The nature of the blast had yet to be ascertained.

The bomb disposal squad was called in and a search for the perpetrators was on in the vicinity.