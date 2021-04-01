Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
Bill to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tabled in National Assembly

MNA Mohsin Dawar presented it

Posted: Apr 1, 2021
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

MNA Mohsin Dawar tabled on Thursday a bill to change the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Assembly.

MNA Dawar said the province was named Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the 18th amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan.

Its full name isn’t being used anywhere and the province is referred to as KP or KPK, he said. The lawmaker suggested that the province should be named only Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was known as the North-West Frontier Province or NWFP until 2010.

The government didn’t oppose the bill. State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan said the bill was important and should be forwarded to the concerned standing committee.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri forwarded it to the standing committee for discussion.

