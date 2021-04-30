Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Bilawal ‘suspicious’ of former FIA DG Bashir Memon’s statement

Demands investigation against him

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bilawal ‘suspicious’ of former FIA DG Bashir Memon’s statement

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that he “views former FIA DG Bashir Memon’s statement with suspicion”.

The PPP chairman was addressing a press conference in Karachi. He said if Memon was being asked to do something illegal, then he should have spoken out against it on TV.

Memon, in his interview with Geo News, had claimed that PM Khan’s Advisor on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Law Minister Farogh Naseem wanted him to make a money laundering case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa but he refused to do so because it wasn’t the FIA’s mandate to investigate a Supreme Court judge.

Memon had further claimed that PM Khan wanted him to make a terrorism case against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz after she played a video of former judge Arshad Malik in her 2019 press conference in Lahore.

Bilawal said the Supreme Court had ordered Memon to follow the Asghar Khan case, but he committed contempt of court by not obeying the order. He demanded an investigation against the former FIA DG.

About his party’s victory in NA-249 Karachi by-election, the PPP chairman said it had been proven that the people of Pakistan do not stand by the government.

“The people of Pakistan are standing with the opposition,” he said. “They have had the PTI defeated and the people of Karachi have conveyed a clear message to this puppet, incompetent, ineligible government.”

They conveyed that they were facing poverty and unemployment because of incompetence of the incumbent government, he added.

Bashir Memon Bilawal Bhutto Zardari fia PPP
 
