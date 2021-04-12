Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road

It was planted on a motorbike

Posted: Apr 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
Listen to the story
The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has defused a bomb planted on a motorcycle near Jheel Park on Karachi’s Tariq Road. According to the police, the bomb weighing 2kg was placed in a tool box of a motorbike. The Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested a suspect from the spot. In its report, the BDS said the bomb of this size could harm people and properties within a 20-metre radius. Ghulam Mustafa Arain, the BDS in-charge, told reporters that dynamite, RDX and other explosive materials were mixed to make the “non-electric” explosive device. The bomb was sent to a laboratory for forensic examination, he added.
The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has defused a bomb planted on a motorcycle near Jheel Park on Karachi’s Tariq Road.

According to the police, the bomb weighing 2kg was placed in a tool box of a motorbike.

The Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested a suspect from the spot. In its report, the BDS said the bomb of this size could harm people and properties within a 20-metre radius.

Ghulam Mustafa Arain, the BDS in-charge, told reporters that dynamite, RDX and other explosive materials were mixed to make the “non-electric” explosive device.

The bomb was sent to a laboratory for forensic examination, he added.

 
Karachi
