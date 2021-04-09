Bannu factory sealed for selling fake drinks

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority sealed a factory in Bannu on Friday for selling fake beverages.

In a raid conducted by Deputy Director Zeeshan Mehsud and Assistant Director Muhammad Bilal, 5,000 liters of fake drinks were seized from the factory.

According to Mehsud, hygiene protocols were not being followed at the factory and fake ingredients were being used. The factory has been sealed and all the machinery and equipment has been seized.

“A fine of Rs200,000 has been imposed and a challan has been prepared against the owner of the factory,” the assistant director added. An FIR has, however, not been registered yet.

The owner of the factory is abroad. Further investigations are under way.