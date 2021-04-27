Bannu: 185 people arrested for violating coronavirus SOPs

The Bannu district administration and police arrested 185 people for violating coronavirus SOPs and registered 10 cases against them.

Three hundred and seven shops, 30 markets, and shopping centres were sealed, and 320 people were issued warnings.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan and DPO Imran Shahid said that the third wave of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly.

The district administration has instructed all markets to remain open from sehri to 6pm, adding that all shops will remain closed on Sundays.

An exception has been granted to medical stores, bakeries, petrol pumps, general stores, meat shops, and other shops selling essential items.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.