Balochistan suspends interprovincial transport on Saturday and Sunday

The Balochistan government has suspended interprovincial bus service today (Saturday) and Sunday after an increase in number of the coronavirus infections in Pakistan, said the spokesperson for the provincial government.

Liaquat Shahwani, the Balochistan government’s spokesperson, said the current wave of the coronavirus is more intense than the previous two.

The government has imposed section 144 in the province, said Shahwani, adding that there is a ban of the rallies and public gatherings across the country.

The virus has so far claimed 213 lives in Balochistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the province stands at 20,178.