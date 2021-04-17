Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Balochistan imposes smart lockdown for two weeks

Markets to close at 6pm

Posted: Apr 17, 2021
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Photo: Online

Balochistan has decided to impose a smart lockdown for two weeks as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

The notification issued by the district administration said that Balochistan will temporarily close its border with Afghanistan and Iran. People will only be allowed to cross the border in an emergency.

Saturday and Sunday have been declared holidays which means that all businesses, markets, and shopping malls will remain closed on the weekends. Interprovincial travel will remain suspended on these days too.

The timings of markets and offices have been revised too. They will now close at 6pm.

The ban on all indoor and outdoor gatherings remains in place, while restaurants have been barred from allowing indoor dining.

Eateries will remain open from iftar to 12am for outdoor dining and takeaways.

Taraweeh prayers must be held open-air, while parks and tourist spots will remain closed.

The lockdown will be in place from April 17 (today) to May 1.

Balochistan reported 82 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The province has a positivity ratio of 8%. In Quetta, two schools were sealed recently after students reported coronavirus cases.

Sindh’s coronavirus restrictions

On Friday, the Sindh government extended the coronavirus restrictions in the province till May 16.

Business will be allowed to remain open from Sehri to 6pm, the home department said in a notification, adding that there will be no business activity on Saturdays and Sundays. However, medical stores, clinics, hospitals, petrol stations, bakeries, and milk shops have been exempted.

Open-air eateries can serve meals from Iftar till 12am. After that, only takeaways and deliveries are permitted.

All parks, cinemas, and shrines will remain closed. Social, political, cultural and sports events are prohibited too in the province.

The development comes at a time when the country continues to battle a raging third wave of coronavirus infections. The virus has so far claimed 15,982 lives, while the number of total confirmed cases has crossed the 745,000-mark in Pakistan.

