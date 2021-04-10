Saturday, April 10, 2021  | 26 Shaaban, 1442
Balochistan government employees end protest on court orders

They had been staging a demonstration for over a week

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: File

Government employees in Balochistan, who have been protesting for more than a week, have called off their demonstration on orders of the Balochistan High Court. Members and representatives of the Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance have been holding sit-ins in the province. They demanded a 25% increase in their salaries. According to the protesters, they will resume sit-ins across Balochistan if their demands are not met in a month. In a hearing on Friday, the Balochistan High Court ruled that the protests have made it very difficult for residents to commute and should, therefore, be called off. A petition was filed by Quetta Bar Association President Iqbal Qasi and was heard by a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Jamal Mandokhail. Chief Justice Jamal Mandokhail instructed the deputy commissioner of Quetta to ensure that the demonstration was ended. "Until the end of the protest, we will stay inside the court, and if the demonstrators don't leave everyone will go to jail," he said. The court has also directed the government committees to begin talks with the grand alliance and submit a report to court by Monday, April 12. The case has been adjourned.
RELATED STORIES

