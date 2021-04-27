Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Balochistan bans rallies, public gatherings

Section 144 has been imposed

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: File

Balochistan has banned all rallies and public gatherings in the province as the province continues to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Section 144 has been imposed across the province. This means that gatherings of more than five people have been prohibited.

The interior ministry issued another notification in which it said that a complete lockdown will be imposed on Thursdays and Fridays, instead of Saturdays and Sundays.

Pakistan is battling the third and most dangerous of the coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the country has reported 4,487 new cases and 142 deaths. The positivity rate stands at 10.20%.

Balochistan Coronavirus Covid News lockdown
 
