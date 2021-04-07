Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she said that she is isolating at home and is recovering. “Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated, and help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too.”

I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering🙏. Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) April 7, 2021

Bakhtawar’s brother Bilawal, the PPP chairperson, has had the virus too due to which he couldn’t attend her engagement.

In the last 24 hours, 4,004 new cases were reported nationwide while over 100 people succumbed to the virus.

The NCOC announced vaccination for people of or above the age of 50 has begun.

Private hospitals in Karachi have, on the other hand, started administering Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the general population. It is available at the Orthopaedic and Medical Institute (OMI), Hashmani’s hospital and the South City Hospital for now.