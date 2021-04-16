Bahawalpur utility store employee accused of stealing sugar

He has been issued a show-cause notice

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The residents of Bahawalpur have accused a utility store employee of stealing sugar.

The employee was at the store Thursday night when residents caught him stealing sugar sacks. They even made a video and called the police to the site.

The store manager, Nayyer Abbas, has said that a show-cause notice has been issued to the employee, adding that they won't allow their staffers to engage in such actions.

The people have, however, demanded strict action against the employee.

The government should strictly monitor such activities and stop them, especially during Ramazan. The authorities should be working towards providing relief to the people, they added.