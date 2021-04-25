Authorities impose week-long lockdown in Mardan from Monday

A week-long lockdown will be imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district from Monday, authorities have announced.

The decision was made at a meeting held at the Mardan commissioner’s office today.

Pharmacies, petrol stations and grocery stores will be exempted from the restriction, the commissioner said.

Transport will remain suspended and people will not be allowed to leave their homes. Prayers and Taraweeh can be offered in mosques with strict implementation of virus SOPs.

The commissioner urges the masses to wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and ensure social distancing.