Sunday, April 25, 2021  | 12 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Authorities impose week-long lockdown in Mardan from Monday

Pharmacies, petrol stations and grocery stores will be exempted

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities impose week-long lockdown in Mardan from Monday

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

A week-long lockdown will be imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district from Monday, authorities have announced.

The decision was made at a meeting held at the Mardan commissioner’s office today.

Pharmacies, petrol stations and grocery stores will be exempted from the restriction, the commissioner said.

Transport will remain suspended and people will not be allowed to leave their homes. Prayers and Taraweeh can be offered in mosques with strict implementation of virus SOPs.

The commissioner urges the masses to wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and ensure social distancing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News government updates khyber pakhtunkhwa lockdown mardan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mardan, lockdown, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Covid News, government updates, coronavirus,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.