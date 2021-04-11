Attock man named in former minister’s murder killed: police

The Counter-Terrorism Department shot dead a man in Attock involved in the attack on former Punjab home minister Colonel (retd) Shuja Khanzada.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation took place near the highway. “We received news regarding the whereabouts of the suspects after which an operation was conducted,” he said.

During an exchange of fire between both the groups, an alleged terrorist, identified as Niaz, was killed. Three other men, on the other hand, were arrested.

“Niaz was involved in the suicide bomb attack on Colonel Shuja in 2015,” the spokesperson revealed, adding that the suspect was accused of multiple other killings as well.

The police have sealed the area and have begun another search operation.

Khanzada and 12 other people were killed in 2015 in a bomb blast outside his office in Attock. The outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi claimed the attack.

The former minister was in charge of Punjab’s anti-terror campaign too.