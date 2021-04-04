ATC judge, family shot dead in Swabi

An anti-terrorism court judge, his wife and two children were shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi on Sunday, the police said.

Justice Aftab Afridi was en route to Islamabad along with his family when his car came under attack near the Anbar interchange, Swabi District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib said.

He said the police were investigating whether it was a targeted killing or something else. Justice Afridi’s guard and driver sustained injuries in the attack.

The police have shifted the bodies to a hospital. The area had been sealed and search was on for the assailants.

Kamran Bangash, the KP chief minister’s aide on information, said that CM Mehmood Khan was himself monitoring the investigation.

Justice Afridi was posted at a Swat anti-terrorism court two months ago. The Swat Bar Council has announced a protest against his killing on Monday.