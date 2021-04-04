Sunday, April 4, 2021  | 20 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

ATC judge, family shot dead in Swabi

They were going to Islamabad when their car was attacked

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
ATC judge, family shot dead in Swabi

Photo: SAMAA Digital

An anti-terrorism court judge, his wife and two children were shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi on Sunday, the police said.

Justice Aftab Afridi was en route to Islamabad along with his family when his car came under attack near the Anbar interchange, Swabi District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib said.

He said the police were investigating whether it was a targeted killing or something else. Justice Afridi’s guard and driver sustained injuries in the attack.

The police have shifted the bodies to a hospital. The area had been sealed and search was on for the assailants.

Kamran Bangash, the KP chief minister’s aide on information, said that CM Mehmood Khan was himself monitoring the investigation.

Justice Afridi was posted at a Swat anti-terrorism court two months ago. The Swat Bar Council has announced a protest against his killing on Monday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khyber pakhtunkhwa Murder Police swabi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, murder, police, ATC judge, family, shot dead
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.