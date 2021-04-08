Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Armed clash claims six lives in Shikarpur: police

Three people have been arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

At least six people were killed and eight injured in an armed clash between two groups of Jatoi tribe in Sindh’s Shikarpur, the police confirmed Thursday.

According to reports, the two groups have a long history of such clashes. They kept using automatic weapons for hours before the police reached the scene.

The police surrounded the area and sealed the streets, after which the bodies and injured were taken to hospital.

The Shikarpur SSP told SAMAA TV the police have arrested three suspects in connection with the violence.

More people will be arrested after registration of an FIR.

 
Police shikarpur
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Shikarpur, Shikarpur attack
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold
Swabi judge killing: FIR registered, five suspects detained
Swabi judge killing: FIR registered, five suspects detained
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.