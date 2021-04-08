Armed clash claims six lives in Shikarpur: police

Three people have been arrested

At least six people were killed and eight injured in an armed clash between two groups of Jatoi tribe in Sindh’s Shikarpur, the police confirmed Thursday.

According to reports, the two groups have a long history of such clashes. They kept using automatic weapons for hours before the police reached the scene.

The police surrounded the area and sealed the streets, after which the bodies and injured were taken to hospital.

The Shikarpur SSP told SAMAA TV the police have arrested three suspects in connection with the violence.

More people will be arrested after registration of an FIR.