Are social media giants ready to open offices in Pakistan?

They want but have reservations, IT minister says
"We are continuing to invest in Pakistan through dedicated teams, services to the Pakistani market, and programmes such as SheMeansBusiness (which enhances the capacity of local people). But Facebook currently has no plans to open an office in Pakistan," said the Facebook spokesperson in a statement.
Efforts to bring offices of big Social Media platforms to Pakistan including Facebook. #TechDrivenPakistan pic.twitter.com/ZBToiVlXdD— Zia Ullah Bangash (@ZiaBangashPTI) March 28, 2021