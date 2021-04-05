Are social media giants ready to open offices in Pakistan?

They want but have reservations, IT minister says

“I think they are holding talks with the PTA," Haq said. “We will sit with them, talk and resolve the matter.”

“All these companies should come to Pakistan at all costs,” he remarked, adding that their suggestions should be catered to. "Rules and procedures should be set with mutual consultations."

A week ago Facebook issued a statement and refuted the reports that it is opening its office in Pakistan. Zaiullah Bangash, the adviser to Chief Minister KP on science and technology, had told ARY News that Facebook is starting a few projects in Pakistan and it will open its office in the country.

Efforts to bring offices of big Social Media platforms to Pakistan including Facebook. #TechDrivenPakistan pic.twitter.com/ZBToiVlXdD — Zia Ullah Bangash (@ZiaBangashPTI) March 28, 2021

"We are continuing to invest in Pakistan through dedicated teams, services to the Pakistani market, and programmes such as SheMeansBusiness (which enhances the capacity of local people). But Facebook currently has no plans to open an office in Pakistan," said the Facebook spokesperson in a statement.

Aminul Haq says initial draft on cyber security ready

The minister told SAMAA that the IT ministry has prepared an initial draft regarding cyber security. He was responding to a question regarding steps that the IT ministry has taken to curb the increasing number of cases of online frauds, mobile hacking and data hacking,

“We are taking all the stakeholders on board including the biggest stakeholders," he said. "Consultations are being held. An environment will be created to stop hacking."