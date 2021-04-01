Is the third COVID-19 wave more likely to affect children?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Thursday that there has not been a significant change observed so far in the number of COVID-19 cases among children.

He made the statement on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din.

“There is not much difference in the number of children suffering from the virus,” he said. “It's not true that more children are being affected by it.”

He added, “There were cases reported [in children] in the first two waves but there has not been an alarming increase in the third.”

Dr Sultan said that the virus will remain in the country till June. He also said it can be prevented by vaccination and following coronavirus SOPs.

A total of 800,000 people above 60 years have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine so far. Around 250,000 of these have been vaccinated.

Many people are not coming for immunisation despite getting themselves registered, he added.

Dr Sultan also said that the vaccination process for people above 50 years started two days ago. “More than a million people have registered so far in that age bracket,” he added.

The country now has 22,000,000 vaccine doses, out of which more than 800,000 doses have been used.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, there are 672,931 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and 14,530 deaths have been reported. A total of 605,274 patients have recovered.