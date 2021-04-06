ANP quits PDM as opposition rift deepens

The Awami National Party has quit the Pakistan Democratic Movement after it was issued a show-cause notice for supporting PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gillani for the Senate opposition leader’s slot.

“I withdraw myself from the PDM as its vice-president, Mian Iftikhar withdraws himself as PDM’s spokesperson [and] Zahid Khan withdraws himself from the PDM as its deputy general secretary,” ANP leader Ameer Haider Hoti said at a press conference in Peshawar on Tuesday.

The ANP leader said the PDM can’t be called an alliance. “The ANP is withdrawing itself from this process,” he said.

The PDM issued show-cause notices to the PPP and ANP over Gillani’s appointment as the Senate opposition leader, PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi confirmed Monday.

The two parties deviated from the policy of the opposition alliance, according to the former premier.

“You got the opposition leader’s seat by borrowing people from treasury benches,” Abbasi had said. “This is against the PDM’s manifesto, its narrative.”

The PPP had Gillani appointed the Senate opposition leader with the help of the ANP and the Balochistan Awami Party — an ally of the ruling PTI.

It upset other political parties in the PDM, especially the PML-N.

Hoti said all opposition parties should’ve been given a chance to explain themselves. The ANP did explain its position to Abbasi but still it was issued the show-cause notice, he added.

“Show-cause notices are given within a political party,” the ANP leader said. “The ANP is a part of the PDM but we did not join the PML-N, neither did we merge with the JUI-F.”

Hoti said the ANP has its own identity and only Asfandyar Wali Khan has the authority to issue party members a show-cause notice.

He claimed that two or three parties want to take all the decisions in the PDM. “They see the ANP and PPP as a hurdle. We have been pushed to the wall,” the ANP leader said.

He accused the JUI-F and the PML-N of using the PDM for their “personal agenda”.

“Some parties want to use the PDM for their own personal interest,” the ANP leader said. “If someone is pursuing a personal agenda then the ANP can’t remain a part of it.”

The PDM had itself announced the end of the alliance when it issued show-cause notices to them, Hoti said.

Rifts within the PDM

The PDM was formed in September 2020. Its aim was to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and distance the country’s powerful military establishment from politics.

The opposition alliance staged several rallies in major cities of Pakistan but it couldn’t force the government to resign. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was made the PDM head, announced in January 2021 that opposition parties would march towards Islamabad in March but the plan didn’t work out.

Rifts emerged in the alliance after the PPP opposed the PML-N and JUI-F’s suggestion to resign en masse from the national and provincial assemblies. The PDM cancelled the long march because the PML-N and JUI-F leaders said the long march wouldn’t affect the government without the resignations.

The rifts deepened after the PPP had Gillani appointed the opposition leader in the Senate. It upset the PML-N, which wanted one of its senators to be the opposition leader.